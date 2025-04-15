Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Takes Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $314,616,000 after buying an additional 37,119 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 818,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,471,000 after acquiring an additional 401,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $173,053,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $166,906,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 664,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,323,000 after purchasing an additional 217,960 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $151.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.15 and a twelve month high of $269.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EPAM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.