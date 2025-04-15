Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys New Holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 382,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 343,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 140,116 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 80.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 275.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 35,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after acquiring an additional 638,393 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 370.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 50,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $8.90 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of -745,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 0.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1315 per share. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,800,000.10%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

