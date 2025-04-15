Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys New Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 126,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

HR opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.66%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

