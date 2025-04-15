Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,807 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,235,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,635,000 after purchasing an additional 365,851 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,589,000 after purchasing an additional 781,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,065,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,054,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,110,000 after buying an additional 664,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,026,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -941.17, a P/E/G ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $56.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average of $56.21.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.