Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 175,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crescent Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,749,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,150,000 after buying an additional 4,332,831 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,700,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,084 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth $170,905,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,261,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,833 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 78.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,783,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,468 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CRGY stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Crescent Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.57%.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $29,221,844.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Duginski acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,840.66. This trade represents a 1.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,932 shares of company stock worth $263,219 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRGY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crescent Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.