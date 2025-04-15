Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNW. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 49.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $93.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average of $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Articles

