Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 154,078 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,504 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 154,078 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 495,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,012,448. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $639,261.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,976 shares of company stock worth $2,421,213 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.68. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $61.16.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.18.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

