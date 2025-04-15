Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 452,828 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,784,000 after buying an additional 598,996 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,780,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after acquiring an additional 99,640 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 897.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,759,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,443 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,026,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 633,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 816,288 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 132,661 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AG stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $172.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.77 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.0057 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.71%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

