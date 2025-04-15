CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CareCloud Stock Performance

CCLDO opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $22.62.

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1823 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

