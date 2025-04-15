Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Up 623.1% in March

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 623.1% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CABGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carlsberg A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Carlsberg A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Up 0.4 %

Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.7593 dividend. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

