Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Unloaded Rep. Susie Lee

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Carnival Co. & stock on March 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SUZANNE K LEE TRUST > FIDELITY BROKERAGE 402” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on 3/14/2025.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.84.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 336,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 203,710 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,486,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

