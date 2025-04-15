Carroll Investors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carroll Investors Inc lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.2% of Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IVV stock opened at $541.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $586.51. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.