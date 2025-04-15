Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.59.

CVNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush set a $250.00 price target on Carvana and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $204.86 on Tuesday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $292.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.48 and a beta of 3.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Analysts predict that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,387,059.20. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total value of $8,209,694.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,536,023.70. The trade was a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,810 shares of company stock worth $69,243,820 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

