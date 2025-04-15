Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,330 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. The trade was a 9.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,652.24. This represents a 8.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $460.78 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.69 and a fifty-two week high of $462.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.60.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

