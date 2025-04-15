CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.66. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.18% and a negative return on equity of 181.52%. The company had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,329,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,000. CASI Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.7% of Foresite Capital Management VI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC owned about 8.58% of CASI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

