Casper Price Hits $0.0092 on Major Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, Casper has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $120.02 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 13,454,958,045 coins and its circulating supply is 12,995,855,078 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 13,453,854,402 with 12,994,789,092 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0095977 USD and is down -5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $4,322,043.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

