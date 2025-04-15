CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,425,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,626 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $248,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,629,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 7,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,601,000 after buying an additional 252,921 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,138,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,996,000. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS boosted its holdings in CDW by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $151.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $137.31 and a 1 year high of $248.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.88.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

