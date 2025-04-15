Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Sold by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 115,008 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 76,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 119,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on CLDX. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,544.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

