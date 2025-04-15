Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 262 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rahlfs Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $366.25 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $460.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.24 and its 200 day moving average is $383.03.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Argus lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.61.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

