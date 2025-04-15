Cerity Partners LLC Buys 2,405 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $205,888,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,853,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,165,000 after buying an additional 5,403,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Toast by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,474,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,186,000 after buying an additional 4,147,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 129,058.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,074,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,680 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE TOST opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,455.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $2,499,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,865.16. This trade represents a 29.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $42,324.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,644,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,177,717.28. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,211. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

