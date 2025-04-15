Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in AECOM by 390.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $118.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average is $104.41.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

