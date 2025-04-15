Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.83 and a 1 year high of $127.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.60.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Global Payments from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.52.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

