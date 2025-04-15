Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,078 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in AXIS Capital by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average of $89.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.67. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $101.42.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on AXIS Capital from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,139,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $199,999,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,404,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,786,435.50. This trade represents a 47.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

