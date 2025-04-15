Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 547.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CL King raised shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

