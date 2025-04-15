Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,664 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.09 and a 12-month high of $131.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ITCI. Mizuho cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITCI

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.