Cerity Partners LLC Sells 4,207 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,613,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,461,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $3,278,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $217.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $234.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.85.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.