Cerity Partners LLC Sells 5,561 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,450,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,360,000 after acquiring an additional 163,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,964,000 after purchasing an additional 222,352 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,978,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,143,000 after purchasing an additional 947,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $171,149,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $113,315,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $128.00.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.84.

In related news, Director William W. Douglas III bought 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at $103,275. This represents a 103.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

