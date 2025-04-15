Cerity Partners LLC Sells 6,611 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. Compass Point decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.