Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.57, but opened at $61.37. Cheniere Energy Partners shares last traded at $61.02, with a volume of 5,522 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CQP. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.51.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 325.95% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $424,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 137,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corps Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Further Reading

