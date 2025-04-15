Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Down 0.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $184.00 to $173.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chevron traded as low as $134.25 and last traded at $135.05. 2,229,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,864,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.32.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Institutional Trading of Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $238.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

