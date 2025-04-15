Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 11793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

Chiba Bank Stock Down 6.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Chiba Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, time deposits, currency deposits, investment trusts, bonds, and pensions; loans, which include mortgages, renovation loans, photovoltaic, vehicle, education, and other loan products; and insurance products, such as annuity, life, medical, student, death, and travel insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chiba Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiba Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.