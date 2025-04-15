China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,806,700 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the March 15th total of 52,166,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 216.5 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SNPMF opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

About China Petroleum & Chemical

(Get Free Report)

See Also

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.