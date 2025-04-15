China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 372.3% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

China Resources Beer Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CRHKY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 33,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,147. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. China Resources Beer has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

