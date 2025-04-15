Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,474 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 2.9% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,597.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 66,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 62,288 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,709,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.4 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Loop Capital raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Stephens cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

View Our Latest Report on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.