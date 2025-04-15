Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading 9.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 136,083 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 66,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Cielo Waste Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.
Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.
Featured Articles
