Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 1,256,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 10,654,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIFR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $830.84 million, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cipher Mining by 912.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

