Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Price

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 3,700 ($48.79) to GBX 3,300 ($43.51) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.59% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on WTB. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Whitbread to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,860 ($37.71).
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Whitbread
Whitbread Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Whitbread
In related news, insider Kal Atwal acquired 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,621 ($34.56) per share, for a total transaction of £29,617.30 ($39,052.35). 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest
hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels
and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in
59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable
prices in great locations.
People are at the heart of our business. We employ over
38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels
across the UK and Germany.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Whitbread
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 2 Under-the-Radar Consumer Staples Stocks With Big Dividends
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- NATO Deal Sparks 4% Jump in Palantir Stock—What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.