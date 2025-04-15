Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Price

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 3,700 ($48.79) to GBX 3,300 ($43.51) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WTB. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Whitbread to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,860 ($37.71).

Shares of LON:WTB traded up GBX 27 ($0.36) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,527 ($33.32). 581,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,560. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,570.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,851.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,352 ($44.20). The company has a market cap of £4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, insider Kal Atwal acquired 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,621 ($34.56) per share, for a total transaction of £29,617.30 ($39,052.35). 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

