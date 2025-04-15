Citigroup (NYSE:C) Trading Up 2.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $65.63 and last traded at $64.68. Approximately 8,075,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 14,376,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.22.

The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at $18,084,112.51. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at $18,586,498. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,856 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 77,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,247,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $121.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

