Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,674 ($48.44) and last traded at GBX 3,646 ($48.07), with a volume of 1550999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,628 ($47.84).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($48.13) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,150 ($41.53).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,374.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,973.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,444 ($45.41), for a total transaction of £216,042.12 ($284,865.66). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 268,297 shares of company stock worth $895,247,017. 47.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 750 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

