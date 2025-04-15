Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Free Report) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 42,926 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BCI stock opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

