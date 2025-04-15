Cohen & Steers Inc. Lowers Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,793,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,864 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,749,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,015 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,869,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,982,000 after acquiring an additional 46,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,649,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,618,000 after acquiring an additional 249,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,639,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,838,000 after acquiring an additional 679,748 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:FTI opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $33.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

FTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $252,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,472.10. This represents a 57.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,119,825.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,495.85. This trade represents a 23.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

