Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 36,242 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,679 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,242 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,749,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,679,000 after buying an additional 343,448 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,008,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315,667 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30,549 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Sunrun by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,789,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 672,049 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $31,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Up 8.4 %

RUN opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $479,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 991,753 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,911.27. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $67,009.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,944.12. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 188,540 shares of company stock worth $1,530,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

