Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,210 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. New Street Research set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.84.

GEV opened at $321.84 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.25 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $87.97 billion and a PE ratio of 57.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $325.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.68.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

