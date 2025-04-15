Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 112,730 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,730 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $131,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,051.46. This trade represents a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $386,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,967 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,514.63. The trade was a 6.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $825,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

