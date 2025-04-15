Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 159,501 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 159,501 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,109,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,052,000 after buying an additional 960,577 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,320,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after acquiring an additional 33,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 496,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

