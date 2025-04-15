Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.
