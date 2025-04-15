Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Columbia Banking System news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $116,461.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,545.31. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.5% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 71,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 38,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 276,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.53. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.69%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

