Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the March 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerzbank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) by 5,506.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

Featured Articles

