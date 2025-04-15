Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 16th. Analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to post earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $64.92 million for the quarter.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $835.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.40.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTBI

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.