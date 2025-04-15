Comparing Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) and Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.0% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eventbrite and Trump Media & Technology Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $325.07 million 0.65 -$26.48 million ($0.17) -13.12 Trump Media & Technology Group $3.62 million 1,221.10 -$400.86 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Eventbrite has higher revenue and earnings than Trump Media & Technology Group.

This table compares Eventbrite and Trump Media & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -2.42% -4.44% -0.91% Trump Media & Technology Group -11,076.68% -70.26% -66.62%

Risk and Volatility

Eventbrite has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trump Media & Technology Group has a beta of 5.23, meaning that its share price is 423% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Eventbrite and Trump Media & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 5 1 0 2.17 Trump Media & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Eventbrite presently has a consensus target price of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 142.15%. Given Eventbrite’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Summary

Eventbrite beats Trump Media & Technology Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

